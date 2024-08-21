Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.18. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,999,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 344.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,397.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

