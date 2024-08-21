Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $62.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.36.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

