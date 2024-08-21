Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,054.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

