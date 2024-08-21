Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 0.7%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.83 and last traded at $52.11. Approximately 4,390,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,144,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

