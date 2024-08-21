Christopher D. Clark Acquires 5,400 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,400 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

