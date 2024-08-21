Christopher D. Clark Acquires 5,400 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,400 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:RMT opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
