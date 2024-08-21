Christopher M. Green Sells 33,000 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) VP Christopher M. Green sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Smart Sand Price Performance
NASDAQ SND opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Smart Sand
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SND has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on Smart Sand
Smart Sand Company Profile
Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Sand
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.