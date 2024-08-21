Christopher M. Green Sells 33,000 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) VP Christopher M. Green sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $89.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 67.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 85,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

