Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Churchill Downs by 66.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 193,914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.