CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

CIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$17.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$107,981.34. In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Manisha Burman sold 11,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.23, for a total transaction of C$170,136.61. Also, Senior Officer Amit Muni sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$107,981.34. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

