Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.24% of Citi Trends worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 86,998 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,649,482.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,447.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,571,986 shares in the company, valued at $51,594,039.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 86,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,649,482.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,447.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 484,461 shares of company stock worth $9,890,483. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.