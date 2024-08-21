Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

