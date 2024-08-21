Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $867,599,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. 459,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,807,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

