Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Down 3.3 %

Citizens stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.01. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

