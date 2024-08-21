City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. Sells 600 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $69,372.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

City Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.48. City Holding has a 52-week low of $86.56 and a 52-week high of $125.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. City’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

CHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $10,953,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in City by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 215.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

