Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Clarivate has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 28,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $158,869.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,953.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Exor N.V. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 27.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 38,929,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,457,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $30,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

