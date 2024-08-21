Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Releases Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 112.23% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETY opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.37. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies accounts for about 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lwmg LLC owned 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Further Reading

