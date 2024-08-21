CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Critical Review

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Hargreaves Lansdown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 65.52%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $342.81 million 7.75 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

