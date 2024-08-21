Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 100,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

