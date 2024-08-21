Climb Global Solutions’ (CLMB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 1,836.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,491,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

