Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading Down 0.2%

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.07 and last traded at $30.07. 319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

Get Clough Select Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clough Select Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,279,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Clough Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.