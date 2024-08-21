CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading 0.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $75.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $67.04. Approximately 236,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,338,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
CMS Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CMS Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
