Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.23

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.23 and last traded at $78.20, with a volume of 29358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

