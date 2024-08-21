Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.05 and last traded at $69.08. Approximately 1,722,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,980,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

