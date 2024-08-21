Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,360,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after buying an additional 1,600,621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $139,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

CTSH opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

