Colin Bird Acquires 15,000,000 Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT) Stock

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) insider Colin Bird acquired 15,000,000 shares of Bezant Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($584,719.33).

Shares of BZT opened at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Bezant Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.04 ($0.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

