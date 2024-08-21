Colin Bird Acquires 15,000,000 Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT) Stock

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) insider Colin Bird acquired 15,000,000 shares of Bezant Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($584,719.33).
Bezant Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BZT opened at GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Bezant Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.04 ($0.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
