Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO Sells $1,941,475.20 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.3 %

FIX stock opened at $329.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $81,299,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.