Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.74. 13,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,318 shares of company stock valued at $7,961,355. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.