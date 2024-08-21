Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 21.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

