Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.59.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.32 and a 200 day moving average of $183.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

