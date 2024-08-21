Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $165,986,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in 3M by 218.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,440 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

