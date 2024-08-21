Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.8 %

SBS stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 979,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 792,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

