Comparing American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Healthcare REIT -2.77% -3.26% -1.15% W. P. Carey 34.83% 6.50% 3.18%

Dividends

American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. W. P. Carey pays out 132.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Healthcare REIT and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Healthcare REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88 W. P. Carey 1 9 2 0 2.08

American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.76%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $60.91, indicating a potential upside of 4.51%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than American Healthcare REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Healthcare REIT and W. P. Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Healthcare REIT $1.95 billion 1.33 -$71.47 million N/A N/A W. P. Carey $1.64 billion 7.77 $708.33 million $2.63 22.16

W. P. Carey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Healthcare REIT.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats American Healthcare REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.