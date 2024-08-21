Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

