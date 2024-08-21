Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Director Tidjane Thiam Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Complete Solaria Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CSLR opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in Complete Solaria by 79.8% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares in the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

