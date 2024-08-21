CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CompoSecure traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 175972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPO. B. Riley boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,859 shares of company stock worth $2,499,618. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $932.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

