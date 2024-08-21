Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. CIBC increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of CMG opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.61.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3054956 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 143,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

