comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.01). comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that comScore will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

