Contrasting NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Health Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Bright Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.03 billion 0.04 -$1.15 billion ($130.73) -0.04 Bright Health Group $2.76 billion 0.01 -$1.46 billion ($208.73) -0.02

This table compares NeueHealth and Bright Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeueHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Health Group. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Health Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeueHealth and Bright Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bright Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeueHealth presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.19%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Bright Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -89.78% -5.62% 2.57% Bright Health Group -85.40% N/A -10.26%

Summary

NeueHealth beats Bright Health Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Bright Health Group, Inc., a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services. The Bright HealthCare segment offers medicare health plan products to consumers. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.