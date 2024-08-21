Cooper Companies (COO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY24 guidance at $3.54-3.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

COO opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

