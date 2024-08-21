Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBG. UBS Group upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.