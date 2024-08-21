Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Trading Up 5.6%

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.37 ($0.10). Approximately 722,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 933,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.98 ($0.09).

Cornish Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.49.

About Cornish Metals

(Get Free Report)

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornish Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornish Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.