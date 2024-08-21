CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

