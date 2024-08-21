Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Coty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Coty has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.94.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

