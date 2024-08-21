CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
CPSH stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.