CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

