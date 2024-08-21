Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

