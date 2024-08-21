Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 8,800 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crexendo Price Performance

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Crexendo

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.