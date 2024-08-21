Criteo (CRTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) in the last few weeks:
- 8/21/2024 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/13/2024 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/6/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.
- 8/5/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2024 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 7/25/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/23/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2024 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Criteo Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Criteo
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Criteo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
