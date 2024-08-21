Criteo (CRTO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) in the last few weeks:

8/21/2024 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/13/2024 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

8/5/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

7/25/2024 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/23/2024 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Criteo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $59,849.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,926.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $59,849.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,926.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,463 shares of company stock worth $755,267 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Criteo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

