Critical Analysis: Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) vs. F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cemtrex and F5’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $59.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A F5 $2.78 billion 4.19 $394.95 million $8.35 23.76

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.7% of F5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of F5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cemtrex and F5, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 1 6 2 0 2.11

F5 has a consensus target price of $200.89, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given F5’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F5 is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and F5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex N/A N/A N/A F5 19.94% 21.03% 11.41%

Summary

F5 beats Cemtrex on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms. It also provides services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About F5

F5, Inc. provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers unified, security, networking, and application management solutions, such as web app and API protection; multi-cloud networking; application delivery and deployment; domain name system; content delivery network; and application deployment and orchestration. The company also provides application security and delivery products, including NGINX Plus; NGINX Management Suite; NGINX Ingress Controller; NGINX App Protect; BIG-IP Packaged Software; and BIG-IP Systems. In addition, it provides a range of professional services, including maintenance, consulting, training, and other technical support services. F5, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, systems integrators, and other indirect channel partners. It has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was formerly known as F5 Networks, Inc. and changed its name to F5, Inc. in November 2021. F5, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

