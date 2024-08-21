Critical Analysis: Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV)

Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) and Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Visionary and Stride, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 2 5 0 2.71

Stride has a consensus target price of $85.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Visionary.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Visionary shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Visionary and Stride’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary $9.38 million 0.81 $1.02 million N/A N/A Stride $2.04 billion 1.70 $126.87 million $4.26 18.81

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

Volatility & Risk

Visionary has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary N/A N/A N/A Stride 9.29% 18.29% 10.26%

Summary

Stride beats Visionary on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. It serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

