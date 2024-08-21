Critical Survey: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $340.19 million 0.03 -$12.71 million ($0.30) -0.85 International Money Express $666.16 million 0.81 $59.51 million $1.67 9.94

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 36Kr and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.58%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than 36Kr.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -26.79% -31.59% -18.85% International Money Express 9.02% 43.75% 11.41%

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats 36Kr on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

