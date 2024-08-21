Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

CRT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.54. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

